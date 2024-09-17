Escoda Shoal not abandoned: PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday they have not abandoned Escoda Shoal by recalling BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of its two biggest vessels.

The vessel left the shoal on Saturday and returned Sunday after five months to monitor reclamation attempts by China.

In a press briefing, PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said BRP Teresa Magbanua's removal should not be considered a defeat.

“No. It’s not a defeat. It’s not also the Coast Guard abandoning our post in Escoda Shoal. We are repositioning our own vessels. Escoda Shoal is very critical and strategic for us to sustain our supplies for BRP Sierra Madre,” Tarriela told reporters.

Once again, I would like to highlight, we have not lost anything. We can still patrol and maintain our presence in Escoda Shoal. So there is no difficulty in that,” he added.

Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Liu Dejun told The Global Times, China’s state-run English newspaper, that BRP Teresa Magbanua was illegally occupying the shoal and they have blocked attempts of the Philippines to resupply it.

“The illegal anchoring of the Philippine ship seriously infringed on China's territorial sovereignty, violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and significantly undermined regional peace and stability. During this period, China had taken control measures against the ship in accordance with the law, while multiple attempts by the Philippine side to forcibly resupply the ship had failed,” Liu said.

Tarriela said that the vessel had to leave the shoal so it could undergo repairs after being rammed several times by the CCG ship, treat the sick crew, and resupply.

He added that because of lack of food and water, the crew had to drink water from air conditioning units and eat porridge for three weeks.

“What they ate for three weeks was only porridge. They even had to gather water air conditioning units and then, they’re just going to boil it,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS