Marcos on latest SWS survey: ‘It’s a challenge to do even better’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday considered his positive satisfaction rating as a challenge to further improve the government’s performance in serving Filipinos.

“While we are elated by this validation of our hard work, we view it more as a challenge to do even better,” Marcos said in a statement, referring to his “very good” rating from the latest Social Weather Station (SWS) survey.

The SWS survey, conducted from June 23 to July 1, showed that 62 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with the administration of Marcos while 22 percent are dissatisfied. It also indicated that 15 percent are undecided.

It also showed that majority of Filipinos find President Marcos’ response on helping victims of disasters, improving the quality of lives of Filipinos and helping the less fortunate “very good.”

Marcos is also rated “good” on implementing housing programs, developing science and technology, creating policies that will generate job opportunities, ensuring an efficient public transportation system, and ensuring food security.

The President’s response to preparing for problems caused by climate change, defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, and ensuring that no family will ever go hungry received a “moderate” rating.

A “neutral” rating was recorded for President Marcos’ efforts in fighting crimes that victimize ordinary citizens and ensuring that oil companies do not take advantage of oil prices. The survey showed that more efforts are required to eradicate graft and corruption in government and fight inflation.

“Indeed, positive ratings always encourage us, but we remain focused on improving the key metrics that fulfill our promises to the people,” the Chief Executive said.

“We take the high road in our efforts, not merely to seek popularity, but to render genuine and effective service that improves our people’s lives, strengthens our nation and secures our future,” he added.

Marcos said “more than the results of any opinion poll, this is the true reward and reaffirmation we seek.” Presidential News Desk