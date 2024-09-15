Six people hurt in a huge fire in Tondo

At least six people were injured after a huge fire broke out in a residential area in Manila on Saturday.

Initial report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows that the fire started at building 27 in Aroma, Tondo around 11:44 am.

The fire that razed around 11 tenement buildings reached Task Force Bravo around 1:33 pm and declared under control at 6:20 pm.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Philippine Air Force public affairs chief confirmed the deployment of two military helicopters to assist the firefighting efforts.

"In a coordinated operation, the 505th Search and Rescue Group deployed its Super Huey helicopter to conduct a total of 35 sorties of heli-bucket operations," she said.

"Additionally, the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing utilized a Black Hawk helicopter to conduct similar operations, which are currently ongoing. The aircraft effectively dropped water onto the affected area, providing crucial support to ground-based firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)," she added.

Consuelo noted that "the PAF's timely intervention was instrumental in containing the fire and preventing further damage to the harbor facilities."

"This aerial operation underscores the PAF's unwavering commitment to public safety and its ability to respond effectively to emergencies," she added.

Reports noted that around 2,000 individuals were affected by the fire incident. Robina Asido/DMS