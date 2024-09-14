Local businesses link up with Japanese companies in JICA-RCBC-SMBC co-organized matching event

In a move to strengthen the relations between the Philippines and Japan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) organized the business matching event that connected Filipino businesses and other stakeholders with Japanese companies that offer unique and advanced technologies in agriculture, disaster risk reduction, and environment.

Done in partnership with the Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), who served as the professional advisors during the matching sessions, the event held on Friday at Dusit Thani Manila featured 17 Japanese private companies who presented their products, services, and solutions that can help address the specific concerns of stakeholders in the Philippines.

The participating Japanese companies have worked with JICA Philippines under its Public-Private Partnership Promotion Program. While on the lookout for potential customers, investors, or distributors, these companies also seek to contribute to the sustainable development of the Philippines through their expertise and experience.

Those in the agriculture sector like E-supportlink Ltd., Kuwanosato, Inc., and Takara Inc. shared their distribution system or unique agricultural products, while Aster Co. Ltd., Iida Ironsmith Co., Ltd., and Spectee Inc. talked about their specially-designed products for disaster risk reduction and management.

Japanese companies Advantec Philippines Inc.; BEMAC Electric Transportation PH Incorporated; FujiClean Co. Ltd.; Hinodesangyo Co. Ltd.; Kanazawa Engineering Systems, Inc.; Nihon Genryo Co. Ltd.; Nippon Steel Engineering Co. Ltd.; Phil Japan Worldwide Management Services Inc.; SM GUUN Environmental Company, Inc.; Takaoka Toko Co., Ltd.; and TAU Corporation showcased a wide range of environment related innovative products and services for water and wastewater treatment system, renewable energy, and plant engineering.

Through this event, Philippine-based businesses and government agencies are provided a venue to network with and learn from their Japanese counterparts.

High level officials from the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) also supported the program and expressed their optimism about the collaboration.

The benefits, however, go far beyond the business connections. As JICA Philippines Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema explained, “JICA’s support drives sustainable economic growth, job creation, and better Quality of Life in this lovely country. Indeed, the unique and advanced technologies, know-how, and/or business models, offered by Japanese companies, can contribute to solving a wide range of development challenges.”

He added, “I am confident that today’s business partnerships will significantly contribute to the deeper ‘Heart-to-Heart Ties’ between Japan and the Philippines as well. All of you can be powerful promoters to elevate our close partnership to even new heights.” JICA Philippines