Net satisfaction rating of Marcos admin up at 40% from 29%: SWS

Forty percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the Marcos administration in a Social Weather Survey of June 23 to July 1, Social Weather Stations (SWS) said Friday.

This is up by 11 points from the moderate +29 in March 2024, but 12 points below the excellent +52 in December 2023.

The administration’s net satisfaction rating was very good on helping victims of disasters (+64), improving the quality of children's education (+62), and helping the poor.

It was poor on eradicating graft and corruption in government (-10) and Fighting inflation (-16).

As of June, net satisfaction with the National Administration was highest in Metro Manila at +52, followed by Balance Luzon at +48, the Visayas at +32, and Mindanao at +25.

The 11-point rise in the National Administration’s general net satisfaction rating from March to June was due to increases in all areas.

Compared to March 2024, net satisfaction with the National Administration rose from good to very good in Metro Manila, up by 9 points from +43 to +52. Social Weather Stations