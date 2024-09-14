Quiboloy pleads not guilty to cases of human trafficking and child abuse in Pasig court

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges of qualified human trafficking and child abuse cases filed against him with crimes he allegedly committed to members of his congregation.

Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), and his co-accused entered their plea before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159.

He and his co-accused Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Jackielyn Roy, Sylvia Cemanes and Pauleen Canada, entered similar pleas, Philippine National Police (PNP) public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters in a news briefing.

Quiboloy also wore a helmet and bulletproof vest to ensure his safety. He concealed his face with a mask and sunglasses.

After their arraignment in Pasig, Fajardo said Quiboloy’s lawyers filed a motion for him and Ingrid to be placed under hospital arrest at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Davao City, citing their existing medical condition.

Quibuloy and four of his co-accused were clad in orange detainee shirts while Pauleen, who was arrested in a subdivision in Davao City last July, wore a yellow shirt as she is detained at the Pasig City Jail.

The preacher and four of his co-accused also entered a plea of not guilty during their arraignment on child abuse cases which at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 106 which was held through video conferencing on Friday afternoon.

Fajardo said Quiboloy is taking maintenance medicines but she did not elaborate on the health issues the latter is facing. She added prosecutors objected to the preacher’s request.

“It defeats the purpose na trinansfer natin lahat ng kaso originating from Davao tapos ibabalik din naman sila doon,” she said, adding the PNP has its own hospital which can address Quiboloy’s medical needs.

Fajardo said the judge ordered the PNP to have Quiboloy checked by government doctors while Ingrid’s motion was junked.

The court issued an order transferring Quiboloy’s co-accused to the Pasig City Jail. The evangelist, meanwhile, will remain at the PNP Custodial Center while his medical condition is being evaluated.

Quiboloy’s legal team filed a motion for reconsideration before the Pasig RTC to allow them to remain at Camp Crame.

Quiboloy and his co-accused were apprehended on Sunday night at the KOJC compound in Davao City, following a two-week manhunt by thousands of policemen in the 30-hectare property. DMS