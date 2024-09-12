Comelec says Bangsamoro polls to push through in May 2025

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) says the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will push through in May 2025 despite a decision of the Supreme Court upholding the legality of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) but excluding Sulu.

"We will not postpone the elections in the Bangsamoro. This is in accordance with our commitment to the peace process and in the Bangsamoro Organic Law," said Comelec chairman George Garcia Wednesday.

Garcia said candidates filing their certificate of candidacy for local positions in the Bangsamoro will be still October 1 to 8.

But the filing of certificates of candidacy for the Bangsamoro parliamentary will be moved to November 4 to 9, said Garcia.

Garcia said the national, local, and Bangsamoro parliamentary elections shall be on May 12, 2025 as scheduled.

Sulu province will be placed in Region IX, Comelec said.

The Comelec said there will be no changes in the period to file COCs for all national and local candidates, including those running in BARMM areas.

"The Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for District Representative in the BARMM parliament shall be filed on November 4, 2024 (Monday) to November 9, 2024 (Saturday), from 8 am to 5 pm, with the Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO)," said the Comelec.

Garcia said the adjustment in the poll body's calendar was caused by the ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) on BARMM.

Last Monday, the SC ruled that the Bangsamoro Organic Law is valid but declared Sulu province as not part of BARMM since it rejected the law’s ratification.

"The decision of the Supreme Court to exclude the Province of Sulu from the BARMM, has crucial effect on the ongoing pre-election activities conducted by the Commission as there is a need to accommodate several adjustments in the Commission's administrative jurisdiction over Sulu, allocation of parliamentary districts, and membership in regional parliamentary political party and parliamentary sectoral organizations," said Garcia.

He said the adjustment in COC filing period in the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elecions will not cause a significant delay in their preparations for the May 2025 national, local, and Bangsamoro parliamentary polls.

"As long as there won't be a delay in the COC filing for the national and local candidates, we can start printing the ballots. The ones for the BPE can just follow since it is not voluminous," said Garcia. DMS