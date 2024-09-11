Quiboloy, co-accused to remain in Camp Crame

Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and his four co-accused will remain at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center despite an order for their transfer to a Quezon City jail.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 106, in a commitment order dated Sept. 9, directed the PNP to transfer Quiboloy and one of his co-accused, Cresente Canada, to the New Quezon City Jail Barangay Bagong Silangan and the other three namely Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemanes to the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory in Camp Karingal.

The Quezon City court is hearing the bailable child abuse raps against Quiboloy, which was transferred from a Davao City court.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s public information office, said they also received an order from the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 for the detention of Quiboloy and his co-accused at their detention facility for high-risk persons.

Quiboloy and the others are facing cases of qualified human trafficking before the Pasig court, which are non-bailable.

Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will submit a report to the Quezon City court that there is another order from a court in Pasig directing them to retain the custody of Quiboloy and other accused.

“We don’t want to run the risk na ilipat sa QC tapos mag-bail sila at wala na pong control doon ang PNP. We really have to harmonize the orders,” she said.

The Department of National Defense filed a motion before the Supreme Court opposing a plan to bring Quiboloy and his co-accused to Camp Aguinaldo. DMS