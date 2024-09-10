Minebea Mitsumi, Knowles Electronics honored in historic PEZA on-site awards ceremony

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) executive committee, led by Director General Tereso Panga, visited two prominent locator companies in Cebu last August 29, holding the first batch of the PEZA Excellence Awards ceremony.

For the first time in the agency’s 29-year history, PEZA deviated from its tradition of holding an annual flagship event for executives of locator enterprises and instead visited the awardees on-site.

Cebu Mitsumi, Inc. (Minebea Mitsumi), a leader in precision manufacturing since 1951, was honored with the Outstanding Exporter Award for its significant contributions to boosting the Philippines’ export-driven economy through the production of precision components for global industries such as consumer electronics and automotive systems.

“I salute PEZA for fostering a favorable environment for the business to thrive in the international market. You are the testament to all the achievements of the government forces in promoting global trends,” said Minebea Mitsumi President Tatsuya Mori.

To date, Minebea Mitsumi has generated more than P7 billion in investments, employed over 20,000 Filipino workers, and achieved an export value of US$ 730.83 million as of June.

The company holds a 60 percent share of the global market for miniature and small-sized ball bearings, 80 percent for pivot assemblies for hard disk drives (HDDs), and 80 percent for 1-cell lithium-ion battery protection ICs.

Knowles Electronics, a global provider of capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, advanced micro-acoustic microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio solutions, serving the medtech, aerospace/defense, industrial, electrification, and consumer electronics markets, received the Outstanding Environmental Performance Award for its exemplary sustainable practices.

“In 2012, it was very clear to me, to our corporate leaders, and the Cebu pioneer team, that Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability will be at the heart of our operations because it humanizes what we do and it gives a larger perspective and meaning on how Knowles impacts the world,” said Knowles Electronics Vice President and Managing Director Joseph Emmanuel Liwag.

To date, Knowles Electronics has generated P3.016 billion in investments, created over 2,000 direct jobs, and expanded operations in the country to include R&D and other EMS-SMS activities. PEZA Corporate Communications Division