Influenza-like illnesses going up in recent weeks: DOH

Influenza-like cases are seeing an uptick in recent weeks, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said: '' There has been an increase in cases over the last 3-4 weeks, consistent with the ongoing rainy season."

The health department said there have been 9,491 cases logged from July 28 to August 10.

This is 55 percent higher compared to the 6,124 cases reported from the earlier period July 14 to 27.

DOH urged people to always eat well, stay active, get vaccinated, wash and clean hands often, and wear a face mask when sick or in crowded conditions. "These measures protect against many other illnesses,” said Herbosa. DMS