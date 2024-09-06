Dismissed mayor suspected of links to illegal POGO flown back from Jakarta to Manila

Dismissed town mayor Alice Guo was flown back to Manila on Thursday night from Indonesia, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said.

Abalos led by a high-level delegation that included Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and officials of the National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration and other government agencies.

The chartered plane carrying Guo was expected to arrive in Pasay late Thursday night. She will be brought to Camp Crame, said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

Officials on Wednesday announced arrest of the former Bamban, Tarlac mayor in a hotel in Tangerang City in Banten province, Indonesia, ending a long manhunt after the Senate issued an arrest order for skipping hearings on illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators.

Speaking to reporters in a news briefing, Fajardo said Indonesian authorities turned over to Philippine authorities on Thursday afternoon.

Apart from an arrest order from the Senate, Guo is facing a warrant of arrest from a Capas court for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. DMS