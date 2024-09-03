Japan Ground Self-Defense chief visiting Manila

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Chief of Staff Morishita Yasunori is visiting the country, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said in his account on X (formerly Twitter).

“As JGSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Morishita Yasunori is visiting Manila, I invited PA (Philippine Army) Commanding General Lt. Gen. (Roy) Galido & PMC (Philippine Marine Corps) Commandant Maj. Gen. (Arturo) Rojas to exchange ideas on how we can advance joint efforts in boosting FOIP (Free and Open Indo Pacific),” Endo said.

This comes after a China Coast Guard vessel in Escoda Shoal rammed three times into BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) largest vessels built in Japan, on Saturday.

Japan earlier expressed “serious concern” over the incident.

“Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. Japan stands together with the Philippines by upholding rule of law at sea,” Endo said in a previous post on X. Jaspearl Tan/DMS