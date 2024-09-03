Malacanang suspends classes, gov't work in NCR, Calabarzon Tuesday

Malacanang announced that classes in public schools and work in government offices in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon are suspended for Tuesday.

The reason, according to the Office of the Executive Secretary in an advisory late Monday, is '' inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm 'Enteng'.''

Suspending work in private companies and classes in private schools ''is left to the discretion of their respective heads,'' the advisory said.

This came as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr urged officials to announce class and government work suspension as early as possible to spare students and employees from commuting in rainy weather. DMS