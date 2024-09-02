Plesbicite splits most populous PH barangay into six

The most populous barangay in the Philippines has been split into six after voters ratified a law in a plebiscite on Saturday.

Based on the Certificate of Canvass (COC) released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), a total of 22,854 voters answered "yes" when asked if they want to split Barangay 176 in Caloocan City into six.

A total of 2,584 registered voters opposed it.

"We hereby proclaim that the division of Barangay 176, also known as Barangay Bagong Silang, in the City of Caloocan into six separate and independent barangays to be known as Barangay 176-A, Barangay 176-B, Barangay 176-C, Barangay 176-D, Barangay 176-E, and Barangay 176-F, pursuant to Republic Act No. 11993, was ratified and approved by the majority of the votes cast in the plebiscite held on August 31, 2024," said the COC signed by the Barangay Plebiscite Board of Canvassers.

Comelec said the plebiscite had a 29.4 percent turnout. A total of 25,345 voted out of the 86,153 registered voters. DMS