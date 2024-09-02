Peace and stability in Philippines, Asia “very important”: envoy

By Jaspearl Tan

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said Sunday that peace and stability were vital to the country and Asia.

Endo said this as he, Quezon City Deputy Assistant City Administrator Alberto Kimpo and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. led the ringing of the Peace Bell to mark the 20th celebration of National Peace Consciousness Month at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Kimpo represented Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The Peace Bell was donated by the World Peace Bell Association, a Japanese organization promoting peace awareness, in 1994.

“The government of Japan has been working for the peace process in Mindanao for more than 20 years and through various ways, including JICA’s (Japan International Cooperation Agency) support to the development of the region. It is very important for us to have peace in this country and to have peace and stability in Asia in the region,” Endo said in an ambush interview.

“I think it's very important for us to continue to make humble contributions to this process. And I would like to appreciate this opportunity for inviting us to be part of this,” he added.

Galvez said the peace process in Mindanao was going “smoothly”.

Galvez reiterated that the government aims to end the insurgency problem by 2028, the end of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s term.

He said there are '' significant milestones set for 2025 and 2028''.

''Number one is to have a peaceful elections next year, the first BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) election next year and also to end the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front) negotiations,” he added.

In a speech read by BARMM Liason Office Gafur Kanain, Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said this year’s celebration of Peace Month had greater significance because it coincided with the 10-year anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

“The occasion today is a poignant reminder to all of us that working towards peace is a long and arduous path. It took us several decades to understand that we both have the same intention: a peaceful and progressive future for all,” Ebrahim said.

Ebrahim said that the theme of the event showed that “violence, radicalism and extremism have no place in Islam and in the Bangsamoro homeland”.

“We must work together to build bridges and create an environment that bolsters economic growth at the Bangsamoro Region and the entire country of the Philippines,” he said.

“With the ringing of the bell, we are reminded of the painful, faithful struggle of our past. Similarly, we recognize that every echo of the bell also represents an opportunity for us to transform our narrative into one of success, hope, and prosperity,” he added. DMS