Foreign investments registered with BSP, through authorized agent banks, yield net inflows in July

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in July recorded net inflows of $1,383.25 million resulting from the $2,432.57 million gross inflows and the gross outflows of $1,049.31 million for the month.

This is a reversal from the $27.26 million net outflows posted in June.

The $2,432.57 million registered investments for the month are higher by $1,389.93 million (or by 133.3 percent) compared to the $1,042.64 million recorded in June.

During the month, 71.3 percent of registered investments were in Peso government securities ($1,734.89 million), with 28.7 percent in PSE-listed securities ($697.67 million) [most of which were investments made in: (a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) property; (d) transportation services; and (e) food, beverage & tobacco] and the remaining (less than 1.0 percent) were in other instruments.

Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom; the United States (US); Singapore; Luxembourg; and Norway with combined share to total at 93.7 percent.

The $1,049.31 million gross outflows for the month were lower by $20.59 million (or by 1.9 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for June 2024 ($1,069.90 million).

The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $475.35 million (or 45.3 percent) of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in July are higher by $856.05 million (or by 54.3 percent) than the $1,576.52 million recorded in July 2023, while gross outflows increased by $434.38 million (or by 70.6 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows recorded for July 2023 ($614.93 million).

The $1,383.25 million net inflows for July were larger than the $961.58 million net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago.

Year-to-date transactions ( January 1 to July 31 2024) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $1,464.09 million, larger by $1,306.79 million (or 830.7 percent) than the $157.30 million net inflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to July 31 2023). Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas