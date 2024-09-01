PCG says China Coast Guard ship rams BRP Teresa Magbanua

One of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)'s most expensive and largest vessels built in Japan was rammed by the China Coast Guard in Escoda Shoal on Saturday.

In a press conference, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said the 97-meter BRP Teresa Magbanua was rammed by China Coast Guard vessel (CCG-5205) three times after it heaved its anchor to loiter within Escoda Shoal around 8:50 am.

Tarriela said upon lifting its anchor, BRP Teresa Magbanua was surrounded by Chinese maritime militia vessels while one of the two China Coast Guard ships blew its horn before another CCG vessel with bow number 5205 suddenly arrived and rammed the Philippine ship.

"The PCG vessel is already on the move. China Coast Guard vessel 5205 carried out a dangerous maneuver resulting to its direct ramming on the port bow of MRRV 9701 (BRP Teresa Magbanua). Obviously the Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5202 ignored collision regulation because of such action," he said

Tarriela said after ramming the port bow, the CCG vessel turned around then "directly and intentionally rammed MRRV 9701 (BRP Teresa Magbanua) on our starboard quarter a few minutes after it carried out a dangerous maneuver and rammed the port bow of the PCG ship.

"After this, it went around and then did another ramming to the PCG vessel on the port beam of the MRRV 9701. China Coast Guard 5205 has once again directly and intentionally rammed the PCG vessel," he said.

"It is important for us to take note that this ramming happened despite of our unprovoked action and presence in Escoda Shoal. The PCG vessel did not provoke or did not do anything while we are loitering around Escoda Shoal but the Chinese Coast Guard carried out dangerous maneuvers," he added.

Tarriela said no one was injured among the PCG personnel onboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua. He said the damage was at the vessel's bridge ring and its freeboard.

China has been calling on the Philippines to remove BRP Teresa Magbanua from the area. The ship, China added, has been anchored there since mid-April.

Tarriela said it was the fifth harassment of China against the Philippine Coast Guard since August 19, and second ramming incident this month.

He confirmed that the "MRRV 9701 as of 14:59 pm this afternoon has already dropped its anchor" inside Escoda Shoal. Robina Asido/DMS