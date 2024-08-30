Brawner, Paparo inspect EDCA facilities in Pampanga

BAGUIO CITY -- Top officials of United States Indo-Pacific Command and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) inspected Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) facilities in Pampanga on Wednesday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs chief, said the visit of AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and US Indo-Pacom Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in Basa Air Base is part of ongoing engagements under the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) meeting.

During their visit, the two military chiefs focused their inspection "on the improvements and upgrades made to enhance the operational capabilities of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and promote joint interoperability between the two-armed forces."

Brawner said the improvements in the military facilities at Basa Air Base demonstrate the AFP's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and ensuring that its forces are prepared to respond to any security challenge.

"These developments are vital in our pursuit of a modern and credible defense force that can effectively safeguard our nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Brawner and Paparo also boarded an FA-50 fighter aircraft during their visit in Pampanga.

Trinidad said Basa Air Base, one of the sites designated under the EDCA, ''has been equipped with various infrastructure upgrades and facilities to support the Philippine military’s modernization efforts and contribute to the overall security and defense posture in the region". Robina Asido/DMS