Japan, US, EU call out China for ramming, firing water cannons at Philippine ship near Sabina Shoal

Japan, the United States, and the European Union called out China for ramming and firing a water cannon at a Philippine ship while it was conducting a resupply mission near Sabina Shoal on Sunday.

In a post on X(formerly Twitter), Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya called it “another unacceptable development” around the shoal.

“Any harassment & actions which increase tensions or obstruct freedom of navigation are not tolerated. Upholding a rules-based int’l (international) order and adhering to commitments must prevail,” Endo said.

In a separate X post, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said China’s actions were “unsafe, unlawful, and aggressive conduct” and that it disrupted a legal Philippine mission as well as endangered lives.

She added that this was the “latest in multiple dangerous actions” by China.

“We are steadfast in supporting our Philippine #FriendsPartnersAllies,” Carlson said.

Ambassador Luc Veron of the European Union (EU) also joined them in condemning China.

“Today’s dangerous manoeuvres by Chinese government naval assets which aimed at preventing a legal humanitarian mission by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries in the vicinity of Sabina Shoal is disturbing,” Veron said on X.

“The EU trusts that respect for international law including UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) is essential in the South China Sea as anywhere else,” he added.

The National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) previously said that Chinese maritime ships fired water cannons and conducted dangerous maneuvers which led to them ramming into the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel BRP Datu Sanday.

BRP Datu Sanday was patrolling from Half-Moon Shoal to Sabina Shoal and going to resupply fishermen with diesel, food, and medical services but it had to terminate the mission early since the incident left its engine damaged. Jaspearl Tan/DMS