Marcos says ''heads will roll'' after mayor illegally left the Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assures that "heads will roll" as a full-scale investigation on the reported departure of dismissed Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac is underway.

In his social media post, Marcos said "the departure of Alice Guo has laid bare the corruption that undermines our justice system and erodes public trust."

"Let me be clear: Heads will roll. We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people's trust and aided in her flight," he added.

Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed that Guo left the country on July 18 for Malaysia. The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime said Guo and four others are in Batam Island.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel their passports.

Bersamin said Guo and her family are facing an arrest warrant from the Senate for not attending hearings regarding her supposed involvement in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in Bamban.

Guo is also facing investigation from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for her misrepresentation in her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) that she is a Filipino despite being Chinese national.

Marcos vows that those will be held accountable on Guo's illegal departure from the country will face suspension and the "fullest extent of the law."

Maj. Gen, Leo Francisco of the Philippine National Police said Guo was supposed to arrive on August 14 from Singapore. Robina Asido/DMS