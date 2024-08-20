US stands with Philippines following incident, EU ''concerned''

The United States condemned '' the China Coast Guard's dangerous maneuvers near Sabina Shoal that endangered lives and caused damage to two Philippine Coast Guard vessels.''

This was the statement of US Ambassador to the Philippines Mary Kay Carlson in her account in X (formerly Twitter) after a collision between two Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Philippine Coast Guard ships Monday morning.

There were no reported injuries but there were damage to the two Philippine Coast Guard vessels by the Chinese ships.

''We are committed to supporting the rights of our Friends, Partner and Allies under international law,'' said Carlson.

Ambassador Luc Veron of the European Union said they are ''concerned about today’s serious maritime incidents between the Chinese Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard that has resulted in damage to two Philippine Coast Guard ships.''

''International Law, including the UNCLOS, should be observed in all activities at sea,'' said Veron in his account on X. DMS