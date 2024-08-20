Chinese, Philippine coast guard vessels in collision near Escoda Shoal: task force

Philippine and Chinese Coast Guard vessels collided near Sabina Shoal, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said Monday.

In a statement, NTF-WPS spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that while PCG vessels BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engano were heading to Patag and Lawak Islands, they experienced “dangerous maneuvers” which caused structural damage to both vessels.

China's Coast Guard spokesperson said the two Philippine ships ''illegally entered the waters''... ''without the Chinese government's permission.''

BRP Bagacay, the Chinese Coast Guard spokesperson said, ''ignored multiple serious warnings... and intentionally rammed into Chinese law enforcement vessel (CGV) 2151 in an unprofessional and dangerous manner.''

The Chinese ministry spokesperson said it ''will continue to take resolute and forceful measures in accordance with the law to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.''

The NTF-WPS statement said at 3:24 am, CCGV-3104 rammed into the starboard beam of BRP Cape Engano, resulting in a five-inch hole for the Philippine ship.

At 3:40 am, CCGV 21551 rammed into BRP Bagacay twice in its starboard and port sides, resulting in minor damage, he added.

“Despite these incidents, both PCG vessels remain committed to and shall proceed with their mission of delivering essential supplies to personnel stationed on Patag and Lawak Islands,” the statement read.

Malaya said the NTW-WPS also “urges restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international laws to prevent further escalations and ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the region.”

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said that this was the “biggest structural damage” of PCG vessels from collisions with the CCG.

“We can fairly say that this is the biggest damage structural damage as a result of the dangerous maneuvers carried out by the Chinese Coast Guard which resulted to collision,” Tarriela told reporters in an ambush interview after a forum in Mania. Jaspearl Tan/DMS