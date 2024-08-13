Marcos, First Lady to host heroes' welcome for Olympians in Palace Tuesday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos are set to welcome the Filipino athletes who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Malacanang Palace on Tuesday.

The Filipino Olympians are expected to arrive in the Philippines at around 6pm on Tuesday and will be welcomed by their families at the Maharlika Hall in Villamor Airbase, Pasay City.

In a briefing on Monday, Presidential Protocol Chief Reichel Quinones said the President asked to “make sure that it was a private welcome.”

Marcos and the First Lady will then welcome them at the Malacanang Palace for an awarding ceremony and a dinner reception.

All the athletes will be receiving a Presidential Citation while double gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be receiving a Presidential Medal of Merit.

Quinones said that on Aug. 14, the athletes will be picked up from their place of accommodation and brought to Aliw Theater where a motorcade will be held going to the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary for Television Dale De Vera discussed the route of the 7.7 km-long parade.

“It will be a 7.7 kilometer-long parade that will start from Aliw theater, and then left turn to Roxas Boulevard, and then right turn to P.Burgos, until it ? straight ahead finance road, until it reaches Taft Avenue, then right turn to Quirino Avenue, up to Adriatico street, and it will end up at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex,” De Vera explained.

The other Filipino Olympians won’t be able to participate at the homecoming as they have to proceed directly to other competitions. Presidential News Desk