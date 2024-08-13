「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

8月13日のまにら新聞から

Country to use British-built satellite for disaster resilience, national security and environmental conservation

［ 123 words｜2024.8.13｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos on Monday said the government will use the Multilateral Unit for Land Assessment (MULA) satellite being developed in the United Kingdom for disaster resilience, national security and environmental conservation.

In a social media post, Marcos said he is looking forward to its launch next year.

"The MULA satellite will soon orbit Earth," Marcos said. ''This will provide us with vital data for disaster resilience, environmental conservation and national security," he added.

He made these statements at the the 8th Philippine Space Council (PSC) meeting at the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) in Libis, Bagumbayan, Quezon City.

The satellite has a launch date window of October of 2025 to March 2026. It will be launched in the United States using SpaceX Transporter-16. DMS

