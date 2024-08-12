Marcos to honor Olympic double gold medalist Yulo, other athletes

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will honor Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo along with other outstanding Filipino Olympians at the Malacanang Palace on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Yulo, who won two gold medals in the artistic gymnastics competition in Paris, will arrive Tuesday afternoon, together with the other Olympians. Their families will meet them at the Villamor Airbase.

The 2024 Paris Olympic athletes will proceed to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) for a welcome ceremony by government officials before proceeding on a heroes’ parade traversing key areas in Manila and culminating at the Malacanan Palace.

The sports heroes will be welcomed by the First Family in Malacanang.

Marcos will honor the athletes and present them with their well-deserved incentives in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to Philippine sports and their stellar performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yulo won two gold medals in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor and Vault events. His double victory in Paris came three years after Hidilyn Diaz brought home the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Presidential News Desk