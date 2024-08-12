Marcos condemns air incident over Bajo de Masinloc; urges China to act responsibly

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday strongly condemned the air incident over Bajo de Masinloc as he expressed support to the brave men and women of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

In a statement released by the Palace, Marcos denounced the unjustified, illegal, and reckless actions of the People’s Liberation Army - Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft which almost collided with a PAF aircraft during a routine maritime security operation over Philippine sovereign airspace.

“I strongly condemn the air incident in Bajo de Masinloc earlier this week, and stands by our brave men and women of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), especially the Philippine Air Force,” Marcos said on Sunday.

“The actions of the People’s Liberation Army - Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft were unjustified, illegal and reckless, especially as the PAF aircraft was undertaking a routine maritime security operation in Philippine sovereign airspace,” he added.

The Chief Executive emphasized the challenge of calming the waters and concern over instability in Philippine airspace.

Nevertheless, the Philippines shall remain committed to proper diplomacy and peaceful means of resolving disputes but China should demonstrate full capability to act responsibly both in seas and in skies, the President said.

“We have hardly started to calm the waters, and it is already worrying that there could be instability in our airspace,” he said.

“The Philippines will always remain committed to proper diplomacy and peaceful means of resolving disputes. However, we strongly urge China to demonstrate that it is fully capable of responsible action, both in the seas and in the skies.” Presidential News Desk