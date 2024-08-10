Kidney hospital emergency room in overcapacity due to leptospirosis

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) said its Emergency Room is in over capacity due to the surge in leptospirosis cases.

In a press conference, NKTI Deputy Executive Director for Medical Services Romina Danguilan said the number of patients in the ER surpassed the 60-bed capacity.

"Currently, there are 120 patients in the ER... the 67 leptospirosis cases are way above our usual numbers," said Danguilan.

Danguilan said being over capacity has forced the hospital staff to work overtime.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa had said that hospitals will be filled with leptospirosis patients a week or two after wading or swimming in flood water.

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria that is spread through the urine of infected animals mixed in flood water or soil. DMS