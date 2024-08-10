18 volunteers injured in Tondo fire

Eighteen fire volunteers were injured in a blaze that broke out in a warehouse in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The fire is still going on as of posting time.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection - National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) "18 fire volunteers incurred first to second degree superficial burns at different parts of the body mostly at their posterior palm and face.

The fire that continues to rage the four storey building at 383 Guidote St., in Barangay 132, Balut, Tondo started around 7:51 pm (August 8).

Initial investigation shows that the damage to property reached P19,985,000.

The BFP is investigating the cause of the fire that reportedly started at the repair and storage area at the mid-front portion of the second floor of the building. Robina Asido/DMS