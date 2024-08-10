DMW ready to aid quake-hit Japan OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said they are ready to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan affected by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake last Thursday.

In a public advisory, the DMW said it has established the Japan Earthquake Assistance Desk.

"For immediate assistance and support to all OFWs and their families in Japan, who are affected by the recent earthquake, you may contact the Japan Earthquake Assistance Desk," said the DMW.

The Desk may be reached via the Philippine hotline numbers: (02) 8522-3663; (02)8293-9155; (02) 8722-1144; or (02) 8722-1155; mobile number: +63 919-067-3975; Whatsapp/Viber/Phone: +63 920-517-1059; +63 927-147-8186; +63908-326-8344; or via email address: orcc@dmw.gov.ph. DMS