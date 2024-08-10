「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,860
$100=P5705

8月10日のまにら新聞から

DMW ready to aid quake-hit Japan OFWs

［ 105 words｜2024.8.10｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said they are ready to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan affected by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake last Thursday.

In a public advisory, the DMW said it has established the Japan Earthquake Assistance Desk.

"For immediate assistance and support to all OFWs and their families in Japan, who are affected by the recent earthquake, you may contact the Japan Earthquake Assistance Desk," said the DMW.

The Desk may be reached via the Philippine hotline numbers: (02) 8522-3663; (02)8293-9155; (02) 8722-1144; or (02) 8722-1155; mobile number: +63 919-067-3975; Whatsapp/Viber/Phone: +63 920-517-1059; +63 927-147-8186; +63908-326-8344; or via email address: orcc@dmw.gov.ph. DMS

前の記事2024年8月10日 次の記事2024年8月10日