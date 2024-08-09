Marcos declares experts in genetics, nematology, plant pathology as national scientists

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared Carmencita Padilla and Romulo Davide as national scientists for their achievements in the fields of genetics, nematology, and plant pathology.

Marcos issued two proclamations on August 2, declaring Padilla and Davide as national scientists.

Both proclamations were signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Upon the recommendation of the Secretary of Science and Technology and the National Academy of Science and Technology, Padilla was recognized for her work in the field of genetics that greatly contributed to the enactment of Republic Act (RA) No. 9288, or the Newborn Screening Act of 2004, and RA No. 10747, or the Rare Diseases Act of the Philippines.

These legislations aim to prevent mental retardation and death from certain congenital disorders detectable at birth.

Davide was recognized for his work in the field of nematology and plant pathology that resulted in the development of a biological control agent against nematodes, providing Filipino farmers with an alternative to chemical nematicides.

Through the President’s proclamations, the two experts were accorded the rank and title of national scientist with the privileges and emoluments extended through current laws.

It has been a state policy under the 1987 Constitution to give priority to science and technology, citing its importance for national development. The state gives priority to research and development, invention, innovation, and their utilization.

The rank and title of national scientist were created under Presidential Decree (PD) No. 1003-A, dated December 16, 1976. Presidential News Desk