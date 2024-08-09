Quiboloy said to be hiding at KOJC Davao compound: police

Fugitive religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who has arrest warrants, is hiding at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao, regional police chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said on Thursday.

A P10-million reward was offered to anyone with information on Quiboloy, since the issuance of warrant of arrests by two courts over alleged human trafficking and child sexual abuse against him and five others.

The information is based on their informant and indicators saying that Quiboloy is inside the 30-hectare compound being guarded by his followers, even before the reward was issued, said Torre.

Torre said if Quiboloy will use his helicopters, the PNP will use its air assets to go after him.

On June 10 the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) went to the compound in an attempt to serve a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy, but they failed.

"He (Quiboloy) is just around, so instead of someone else (who) will be hurt, perhaps we can still do this (operation) in a better way" Torre said as he recalled the operation last June.

He said that there is a chance that Quiboloy can escape as his property has a hangar with a private taxiway leading to Davao International Airport.

"For now we are concentrating onto hammering into his head and his lawyers the only way for this to be resolved peacefully and with justice for all is for him to submit to the jurisdiction of the court just like what his (five) companions in the (Davao case) warrant did." Torre said.

"The best that he (Quiboloy) can do is to show that he is a leader. Take the cudgels, face the court, face the judge. That's it", he added. Marie Manalili/DMS