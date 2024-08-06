Marcos will not suspend PUVMP, says LTFRB chairman

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will not suspend the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) despite senators filing a resolution seeking its suspension, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Monday.

In an interview with dzBB, LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said: “The program will continue. The President supports the program. And we will continue it until the final stages of modernization.”

“There will be no suspension and the program will go on,” he added.

Several transport groups under Angat Kooperatiba at Korporasyon ng Alyansang Pilipino para sa Modernisasyon (AKKAP MO) conducted a unity walk to oppose a Senate resolution that aims to temporarily suspend the PUVMP.

According to a dzBB report, the groups met at Welcome Rotonda at 6 am, marched to Espana Boulevard, and ended the protest before noon.

Other transport groups such as Piston and Manibela have called on the government to suspend the PUVMP, citing reasons such as the heavy costs of modernized jeepney units and expensive membership fees for joining cooperatives. Jaspearl Tan/DMS