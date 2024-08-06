「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,965
$100=P5755

8月6日のまにら新聞から

Marcos will not suspend PUVMP, says LTFRB chairman

［ 168 words｜2024.8.6｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will not suspend the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) despite senators filing a resolution seeking its suspension, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Monday.

In an interview with dzBB, LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said: “The program will continue. The President supports the program. And we will continue it until the final stages of modernization.”

“There will be no suspension and the program will go on,” he added.

Several transport groups under Angat Kooperatiba at Korporasyon ng Alyansang Pilipino para sa Modernisasyon (AKKAP MO) conducted a unity walk to oppose a Senate resolution that aims to temporarily suspend the PUVMP.

According to a dzBB report, the groups met at Welcome Rotonda at 6 am, marched to Espana Boulevard, and ended the protest before noon.

Other transport groups such as Piston and Manibela have called on the government to suspend the PUVMP, citing reasons such as the heavy costs of modernized jeepney units and expensive membership fees for joining cooperatives. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2024年8月6日 次の記事2024年8月6日