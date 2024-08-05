PCG monitoring Chinese research vessel at Escoda Shoal

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is closely monitoring a Chinese research vessel that was seen outside Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, an official said late Saturday.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said they have been “actively monitoring” the multipurpose oceanographic vessel Ke Xue San Hao.

“The vessel has exhibited irregular AIS (Automatic Identification System) transmissions while navigating in the northern part of Escoda Shoal,” Tarriela said.

“Additionally, the BRP Teresa Magbanua has been physically tracking the Chinese research vessel since it passed her dead astern approximately 5.5 nautical miles,” he added.

He said that the Chinese research vessel was equipped with advanced technology that allows comprehensive marine environment observation, detection, sampling, and analysis.

Based on their monitoring, Tarriela said Ke Xue San Hao left Panganiban Reef and has passed through several “critical locations”, including Ayungin Shoal, Raja Soliman Shoal, Bulig Shoal, Hasa Hasa Shoal, Abad Santos Shoal, and eventually Escoda Shoal. Jaspearl Tan/DMS