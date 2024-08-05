Yulo wins Philippines' first Olympic gold in Paris, Marcos hopes ''it will not be the last''

Carlos Yulo won the Philippines' first gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics in gymnastics' floor exercise on Saturday.

This is the country's second straight Olympic gold after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz triumped in Tokyo 2021.

The 4-foot-11 Yulo came up with a score of 15.00 to dethrone defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel in the event where he was once a world titlist.

It was redemption for Yulo after he failed in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. He had been training in Japan since 2016 for years and much was expected from him.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr congratulated Yulo.

''We've witnessed history as Carlos Yulo clinched the Philippines' first gold medal in artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics,'' said Marcos in his social media account.

''I am confident that it will not be the last,'' he added.

Japanese Ambassador to the Phiippines Endo Kazuya said in his account on X (formerly Twitter): ''

Congratulations to Carlos Yulo for your gold-medal win! Incredibly floored by your performance tonight,'' he said.

''Japan is honored to have been part of your historic victory for the Philippines,'' added the ambassador.

Yulo got a scholarship program from the Japan Olympic Association in 2016. He stayed there, training under coach Munehiro Kugiyima. He changed coaches last year as he trained in the Philippines under Aldrin Castaneda. DMS