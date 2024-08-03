Marcos satisfaction rating rises in June, SWS survey says

The satisfaction rating of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. slightly increased in June after it significantly fell to 20 percent in March from 47 percent last December.

In its survey released on Friday, Social Weather Stations (SWS) shows that the satisfaction of Filipinos with Marcos rose to 27 percent.

"This is a 7-point increase from the moderate +20 in March 2024, following a decline from the good +47 in December 2023," it stated.

The June 23 to July 1, 2024 survey noted that "55 percent of adult Filipinos (were) satisfied, 15 percent undecided, and 28 percent dissatisfied with the performance" of the president.

"Compared to March 2024, gross satisfaction with President Marcos rose from 50 percent, gross undecided fell from 19 percent, and gross dissatisfaction fell slightly from 31 percent," the survey noted.

"Nine percent expect all or nearly all of PBBM’s (President Bongbong Marcos) promises to be fulfilled, 17 percent expect most, 48 percent a few, and 23 percent almost none or none," it added.

It also stated that eight percent of Filipinos say the Philippines got very much benefit from the president’s foreign visits while 37 percent said only much will benefit, and 34 percent for a little benefit and 17 believes that it has no benefit at all.

Twenty two percent of Filipinos also expect Marcos to succeed, while 18 percent say he will not succeed, and 60 percent said that it is too early to tell. Robina Asido/DMS