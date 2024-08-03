PH to bolster cooperation with Japan: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed the Philippines’ intent to further bolster its cooperation with Japan.

According to the President, “there is still much going on” with the partnership between the two countries.

Marcos made the remarks in a meeting with Motegi Toshimitsu, the secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan, during the courtesy call in Malacanang.

“I’m happy that you come at a time where the relations between the Philippines and Japan are stronger that they have been in our entire history,” Marcos said in welcoming Motegi.

“But, nonetheless, there is very still much going on and to continue. And we look forward to the continuing support of the legislature and the political leadership of Japan in all that we have started to do with Prime Minister Kishida.”

For his part, Motegi said he was delighted to visit the Philippines again, stressing the importance of the Philippines as Japan’s neighbor and strategic partner.

“So, I’m aware that there was an in-depth discussion on our bilateral relations, and inter-regional and international affairs at the last year’s [summit meetings?] Also, this year, this April there was a First Naval Japan-US-Philippines Trilateral Summit. And I’m delighted to see that the trilateral cooperations has been a steady progress” he said.

The Japanese official also offered his condolences to the families of Typhoon Carina victims.

The secretary-general of the LDP is often referred to as the _de facto_ second most powerful position in the Japanese political party.

Motegi carries out a central and pivotal role in ensuring that Japan’s domestic and international policies are thriving across all areas. He also functions to assist the party president, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Philippines and Japan celebrated 68 years of normalized relations on July 23, 2023, and 12 years of Strategic Partnership since September 2011.

In February last year, President Marcos traveled to Japan for an official visit. He had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida and an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

In November last year, Kishida traveled to Manila for an official return visit.

Marcos visited Japan again on December 16-18, 2023, to participate in the 50th ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit, where he and the First Lady also had an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Presidential News Desk