Philippines, Japan conduct bilateral MCA for the first time

Philippine and Japan forces conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) for the first time in the West Philippine Sea on Friday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, told the Daily Manila Shimbun that it was the first bilateral MCA between the Armed Forces of the Philippines through the Philippine Navy (PN) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Previous activities with Japan was also participated by other countries like US, Canada and Australia.

In his X (formerly Twitter) account, Japan Ambassador to the Philippine Endo Kazuya welcomed the first bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity among Japan and Philippines.

"JS Sazanam's participation attests to Japan’s commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation to realize a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP)," said Endo.

The first quadrilateral exercises they participated in the South China Sea was held last April with the United States, Australia and Philippine navies.

The second MMCA conducted last June was participated by the Japanese forces this year from JS Kirisame, of JMSDF and its counterparts from the Philippine Navy, US Navy, and the Royal Canadian Navy.

Trinidad said the MCA was conducted by Philippine Navy guided missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal and JSMDF JS Sazanami with an SH-60J/K, anti-submarine patrol helicopter.

"The types of exercises conducted during the MCA included a communications exercise (Commex), tactical maneuvering, and a photographic exercise (Photoex)," he said.

"This collaborative exercise enhanced the tactical capabilities of the Philippine Navy and the JMSDF and reinforced the strong ties and mutual commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region," said Trinidad,

"The JMSDF and the PN are dedicated to promoting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, demonstrating their shared commitment to upholding a rules-based international order," he added.

Trinidad said aside from MCA with the US last Wednesday, there are other bilateral MCA or Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) with other allied countries that is expected to be held within the month. Robina Asido/DMS