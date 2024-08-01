Foreign investments registered with BSP yield net outflows in June

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in June recorded net outflows of $27 million resulting from the $1.1 billion gross outflows and the gross inflows of $1.0 billion for the month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Wednesday.

This is a reversal from the $43 million net inflows posted in May.

The $1 billion registered investments for the month are lower by $10 million (or by 1 percent) compared to the $1.1 billion recorded in May.

During the month, 52.8 percent of registered investments were in Peso government securities ($551 million) and the remaining 47.2 percent were in PSE-listed securities ($492 million) [most of which were investments made in: (a) holding firms; (b) banks; (c) transportation services; (d) property; and (e) electricity, energy, power & water].

Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom; the United States ; Singapore; Luxembourg; and Switzerland with combined share to total at 86.9 percent.

The $1.1 billion gross outflows for the month were higher by $60 million (or by 6 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for May ($1.0 billion). The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving US$597 million (or 55.8 percent) of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in June are higher than the $889 million recorded in June 2023 (by US$153 million or by 17.2 percent), while gross outflows increased by $181 (or by 20.3 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows recorded for June 2023 ($889 million). The $27 million net outflows for June were a reversal from the less than $1 million net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago.

Year-to-date transactions (1 January to 30 June 2024) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $81 million, a turnaround from the $804 million net outflows noted for the same period last year (1 January to 30 June 2023). Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas