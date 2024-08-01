Manalo deployment of US missile to improve defense, not trigger arms race

Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said the deployment of US Army's Mid-Range Capability missile defense system in the Philippines is meant to improve the country's defensive capabilities and not to trigger an arms race.

"These missiles are meant for our own defensive capabilities, our own ability to improve our, our, our defensive deterrence and they're not meant for any offensive purposes," he said in a press conference after the US and Philippine defense and foreign ministers meeting on Tuesday.

"I really can't see on that basis how it could lead to an arms race," he added.

During his meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo in Laos on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the Philippines against the deployment of a US missile defense system.

China's official state news agency reported that Wang warns that if the Philippines introduces the US intermediate-range missile defense system, it will create tension and confrontation in the region and trigger an arms race.

It can be recalled that the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system was brought to the country by the US Army as part of this year's Balikatan exercises that run from April 22 to May 10, 2024.

Col. Louie Dema-ala, Philippine Army public affairs office chief said the MRC may stay in the country until September or by the end of the year depending on the evaluation of the Salaknib exercise which include MRC related training between the US and Philippine Army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also announced the resumption of its production of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles and considered its deployment after the United States brought its missiles to the Philippines and Denmark. Robina Asido/DMS