PCG sees ''very minimal and unnoticeable oil sheens'' in shoreline of five areas

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has conducted an aerial survey and observed very minimal and unnoticeable oil sheens in the shoreline of Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Cavite Tuesday.

According to the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation Limited (ITOPF), social media reports showcasing videos and pictures of oil sheen or oil spill were unindicative to the actual aerial view.

Oil sheens are observed at ground zero in Limay, Bataan where MT Terra Nova sank. Philippine Coast Guard