Fatalities from monsoon, storms near 40: NDRRMC

Fatalities from a monsoon that disrupted work in Metro Manila for a few days last week and two tropical storms resulted in 39 deaths, nine injured and six missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

The affected population remains at 1,317,111 families or 4,839,002 persons of which, 27,112 families or 108,083 persons were served inside 557 evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure caused by the combined effects of the monsoon, Tropical storms ''Butchoy'' and ''Carina'' surpassed four billion pesos.

According to the NDRRMC, damage to infrastructure in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), BARMM reached a total of P4,263,026,035.01.

The number of the damaged houses in the affected regions also reached 2,005 of which which 1,779 were partially damaged and 226 others were destroyed.

The damage to agriculture, including irrigation facilities, in CAR, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and Caraga regions also rose to a total of P696.87 million.

The Department of Agriculture said the weather disturbance affected 30,827 farmers, with volume of production loss at 13,312 metric tons (MT) and 35,146 hectares (ha) of agricultural area. Robina Asido/DMS