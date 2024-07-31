Marcos renews commitment to strengthen PH, US working relationship in historic 2+2 meeting in Manila

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday renewed the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening its working relationship with the US in terms of the two nations’ alliance and issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the Indo-Pacific region.

“I’m always very happy that these communication lines are very open so that all the things that we are doing together, in terms of our alliance, in terms of the specific context of our situation here in the West Philippine Sea and in the Indo-Pacific, are continuously examined and re-examined so we are agile in terms of our responses,” Marcos said.

The President made the remarks during the joint courtesy call of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III at the Malacanan Palace on Tuesday morning.

“We are very happy to see you once again. I’m a bit surprised considering how interesting your political situation has become back in the States, but I’m glad that you found the time to come and visit with us,” the Chief Executive added.

Secretaries Blinken and Austin are in the Philippines to attend the Fourth Philippines-United States 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday.

It is a policy-level dialogue co-chaired by the Secretaries of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of National Defense, and the US Department of State and Department of Defense.

It is the first time the 2+2 meeting is being held in Manila. Previous meetings were held in Washington, DC.

Blinken extended his gratitude to Marcos for the welcome as he conveyed the greetings of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think today is genuinely historic. This is the first time that the Philippines has hosted our two-plus-two. It’s, I think, really evidence of a steady drumbeat, a very high level of engagements between our countries that are covering the full range of issues and opportunities that bring us together, not only security but also economic, and we’re truly grateful for this partnership,” Blinken told Marcos.

“We look forward to a very good day with our colleagues and to further advancing the critical work that we’re doing together. So, thank you again for receiving us,” Blinken added.

Austin echoed Blinken’s sentiments, reiterating the strong relationship between the Philippines and the US. “We’re more than allies, we’re family and it always feels that way when, you know, I’m working with our colleagues.”

“You know, we have common interests, common values, and so I think we’ve done a lot over the last three and a half years to continue to strengthen our alliance and we look forward to continuing to work with you and your team to move even further,” he said.

“But thanks for your leadership, Mr. President. Again, it’s been a great three and a half years and I look forward to another three and a half or another four in building?strengthening this relationship. So, thanks,” he added.

The Philippines-US formal diplomatic relations span 78 years since their formal establishment on July 4, 1946. Presidential News Desk