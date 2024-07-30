DMW, Japanese Embassy to hold special jobs fair

Some 25,000 job opportunities in Japan are set to be available to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to hold a special jobs fair on August 1 at the Robinsons Galleria Ortigas in Quezon City.

In an announcement, the DMW said a special jobs fair will be held with the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines to cap the celebration of the Philippines and Japan Friendship Week.

"A special overseas jobs fair with around 25,000 approved job opportunities await Filipino job seekers, who wish to work in Japan," said the DMW.

The department said 15 licensed recruitment agencies are expected to participate in the activity, which will be held at the 3rd floor of Robinsons Galleria Ortigas from 10 am to 4 pm.

The agencies are set to offer jobs in the sectors of construction, medical and healthcare, hotel and restaurant, customer services, among others.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the DMW is set to host Philippines and Japan Friendship Week in its head office in Mandaluyong City.

The event will feature the stories of dedication, perseverance, and resilience of OFWs in Japan through various activities such as film showing, hybrid Kumustahan sessions, and others.

The Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Manila will be opening a free exhibit that will showcase the art of Japanese flower arrangements. DMS