Tanker sinks in Mariveles, found to have diesel despite report: PCG

A motorized tanker sank in the vicinity of waters of Mariveles, Bataan and Coast Guard divers found it was loaded with ''diesel cargo'' of unknown quantity contrary to the shipping company's report it had no cargo.

In a report on Sunday, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said Coast Guard divers capped leaks discovered in the vessel.

The PCG is working with a contracted salvor to removing the diesel cargo, said Balilo. Investigation will begin after safely recovering the cargo to avoid harming the marine environment and nearby coastal areas.

Tanker Jason Bradley sank on Saturday and three 44-meter Coast Guard meters went to the area to confirm the presence of the ship.

It sank nine meters deep and 600 yards away from the shore, said Balilo. DMS

Story 6

Catholics rally against divorce bill in Cebu

Thousands of Catholics walked along the streets of Cebu on late Saturday afternoon to oppose attempts to legalize divorce in the country.

In a report by CBCP News, the Archdiocese of Cebu held the prayer rally to reject the Absolute Divorce Bill, which seeks to legalize divorce in the Philippines.

"The prayer rally may have concluded, but the fight to uphold family and life continues. We continue to say yes to marriage and the family, and no to divorce," said Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma in the Holy Mass to end the prayer rally at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino de Cebu.

The House of Representatives approved House Bill No. 9349 or the Absolute Divorce Bill on third and final reading last May 22. It was transmitted to the Senate.

In his homily, the Cebu archbishop said ''We should not feel sorry for being against it (divorce) because it is simply wrong.”

On the other hand, he urged married couples to also look at the bright side of having partners.

“Not all the time there are conflicts and problems. We also look at the joy and beauty of family, and it is right to give thanks to God,” said Palma. DMS