Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and dialogue partners expressed support for the efforts of the Philippines and China to ''de-escalate tensions'' in the South China Sea during the 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting and the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum

Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo gave updates on the provisional agreement reached with China on rotation and resupply missions at Ayungin Shoal, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Sunday.

Those who welcomed the provisional agreement were the foreign ministers of Japan, US, Australia, Republic of Korea, New Zealand and Singapore, the DFA said.

Manalo said the Philippines will honor its commitments under the agreement and hoped China will likewise honor the agreement.

He also reiterated the Philippines' consistent positions on the South China Sea, including adherence to the rule of law and peaceful settlement of disputes, as well as commitment to asserting sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in accordance with international law, especially, UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award, Department of Foreign Affairs