Over 150,000 sign Cebu Archdiocese anti-divorce signature drive

More than 150,000 individuals have expressed support to the signature campaign of the Archdiocese of Cebu against the passage of bill which seeks to legalize divorce in the Philippines.

In a Facebook post, the Archdiocese of Cebu reported that 157,840 people have shown support to the "Yes to Marriage, Yes to the Family, and No to Divorce" signature drive.

"The signatures are not mere ink on paper but the heartbeats of a community that believes in the transformative power of the family," said the Cebu archdiocese.

It added that the signature campaign has been transmitted to the Senate.

The House of Representatives approved House Bill No. 9349 or the Absolute Divorce Bill on third and final reading last May 22.

The bill was then transmitted to the Senate.

The completion of the signature campaign comes in time for the prayer rally of the Cebu archdiocese on July 27. DMS