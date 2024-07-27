PNP reports 34 dead from monsoon, storms

More deaths were reported by the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by two storms.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said their field units monitored 34 deaths, with 12 from Calabarzon.

Casualties in the National Capital Region reached 11, nine in Central Luzon and two in Bicol, she added.

Fajardo said nine deaths in NCR were due to drowning.

Fajardo said 22 persons drowned, six were buried by landslide and five electrocuted and one was hit by a fallen tree.

Six persons were missing, Fajardo said.

Fajardo said the PNP data will be validated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). DMS