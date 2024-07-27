PCG closely watching for oil spill in area where tanker sank

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is closely monitoring the waters for more oil spill in the area where a tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil that sunk 3.6 nautical miles east off Limay, Bataan on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, the PCG spokesperson, said vessels have been sent to lay out oil dispersants ''to mitigate impact, especially during the period where siphoning is being prepared.''

An oil slick has been monitored in the area where tanker Terra Nova capisized and sank Thursday.

It has set a seven-day target of siphoning oil from the tanker when ships will arrive on Sunday.

''Siphoning will not be very technical and can be done quickly to protect the vicinity waters off Bataan and Manila Bay,'' said Balilo.

But Balilo said the PCG is using its manpower and resources ''to avoid a marine environment catastrophe.''

Balilo said if an oil spill is not contained, it can spread to Manila, Navotas, Bulacan, Pampanga and even Paranaque. DMS