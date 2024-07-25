PhilHealth raises benefits package for members

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa revealed the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has increased health benefits package for its members this year.

During the 2024 Post State of the Nation Address (SONA) Discussions attended by Cabinet officials and other government executives, Herbosa said the increased package aims to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of members in hospitalization and boost the benefits for outpatient care.

For high-risk pneumonia, subsidy for hospitalization has been raised by 182 percent from P32,000 to P90,000, Herbosa said. For acute stroke, subsidy was up by 171 percent from P28,000 to P76,000, he added.

The package for dialysis was also expanded from 144 sessions to 156 sessions with subsidy jumping from P2,500 to P4,000 per session, Herbosa said.

From P100,000, benefits package for breast cancer patients also went up to PhP1.4 million, the official added.

“That is 1,300 percent (increase),” Herbosa remarked. Presidential News Desk