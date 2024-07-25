Saudi OFW claims 'substantially' settled by end-2024: DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Wednesday said a large part of the claims of displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia (KSA) are expected to be settled by the end of the year.

Speaking at the Post-SONA discussions held in Pasay City, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said coordination with their Saudi Arabia counterparts show a large majority of the 10,000 displaced OFWs will be able to receive their back wages and benefits.

Over 10,000 OFWs in Saudi Arabia lost their jobs after their companies folded up between 2015 and 2016.

Last November 2022, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said his government will shoulder the financial settlement of the OFW claims by setting aside 2 billion Saudi Arabia riyals or P31.2 billion.

The DMW said some 2,500 OFWs have been given their back pay and benefit claims. The next batch of around 1,800 OFWs is expected to be paid in ''next few weeks.'' DMS